IMAGINE
Creative Music Agency
Berlin, Germany
https://www.imagine.berlin/
hi@imagine.berlin
+493020615909
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
People
IMAGINE Strengthens European Footprint with New Paris Office
02/06/2025
Rimowa Unveils Fifth ‘Never Still’ Chapter with Jay Chou, Rosé, and Lewis Hamilton
15/05/2025
Reimagining an Iconic Track: Crafting the Music for Krombacher’s Latest Campaign
20/03/2025
Global Music and Brands Executive Charles Gadsdon Joins IMAGINE as Chief Growth Officer
25/02/2025
Ad Industry Agenda 2025: Vision, Priorities and the Year Ahead
13/01/2025
Jingles, Bells, Covers, and Nostalgia: What Do We Want from Christmas Ad Music?
02/12/2024
IMAGINE Redefines Jaguar’s Sonic Identity
28/11/2024
Behind the Beats: Crafting the Sound for Bose’s 'Music Calls' Campaign
18/11/2024
Bose Packs Freedom and Adventure into SoundLink Flex Speaker
13/11/2024
How the World of Commercial Music Is Changing
24/09/2024
The Resurgence of Oasis
02/09/2024
8 Steps to Surviving and Thriving at Cannes Lions
13/06/2024
