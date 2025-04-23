EDITION
FRANK
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
http://www.frankcontent.com/
danielle@frankcontent.com
1-416-637-2137
Capturing the Essence, Rhythm and Beauty of Others with Parker Hill
09/07/2025
A Mother Carries Her Son's Story in The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Film
05/05/2025
Questrade Inspires Canadians to Take Control of Their Financial Future
10/01/2025
KRAFT Mac & Cheese's Snackable Social Spots Capture Zillennials Attention
05/09/2024
Ben Louis Nicholas on the Rhythmic Architecture of Filmmaking
24/07/2024
Happiness is Cassie De Colling with a Camera
22/05/2024
Canada’s Directors: A Look at the Country’s Best and Brightest Rising Talent in 2024
17/05/2024
Health Brand Phoenix Helps Canadian Men ‘Rise Again’ During the Super Bowl
12/02/2024
This Online Canadian Casino Invites You to Break Free of Typical Casino Hypes
10/11/2023
How Shelby Spigelman Solves the Jigsaw Puzzle of Each Production
01/08/2023
How Cherie O’Connor Cuts the Creative Gem Just Right
27/07/2023
Why Erica Metcalfe Values Trust Throughout the Creative Journey
26/07/2023
