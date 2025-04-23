EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
FCB Artgroup Istanbul
Advertising Agency
İstanbul, Turkey
http://fcbartgroup.com/
info@fcbartgroup.com
+90 (212) 292 42 42
PART OF
News
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Lunar New Year 2022: The Creative Roar of the Tiger Year
28/01/2022
Bestads Six of the Best Reviewed by Juan Pablo Valencia, Regional Creative Advisor, FCB ARTGROUP
20/11/2019
FCB Artgroup and Global Air Take Flight with New Year Campaign
07/11/2019
Beauty Brand Pure Line Shines the Spotlight on Mother Earth for Earth Day
22/04/2019
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1