cummins&partners Australia
Advertising Agency
Melbourne, Australia
https://cumminsandpartners.com/
Melbourne@cumminsandpartners.com
+61390061900
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
Eaon Pritchard Says Young Planners Should "Study Napoleon"
04/06/2025
In a Fast World, Alice Tran is Showing Good Things Take Time
16/05/2025
Heath Collins on the Difference Between Good and Bad Creative
07/05/2025
Romantasy Taught This Strategist That Real People Are Into Weird Shit
23/03/2025
Leapmotor and cummins&partners Launch 'Jump In' Campaign
05/03/2025
How Cummins&Partners Flipped the ‘Bro Code' to Tackle Drink-Driving
02/03/2025
Kids Parrot Adults' Excuses For Speeding in This Road Safety Campaign
26/02/2025
Tasmania’s ‘Bro Code’ Gets a Rewrite to Tackle Drink-Driving
19/02/2025
Royal Flying Doctor Service Draws Hundreds of Pilots to Life-Saving Roles in Rural Australia
07/11/2024
The Bushfire Foundation Hijacks Black Friday to Help Shoppers Save Big This Season
24/11/2023
Louis Lunts Joins cummins&partners Global Leadership Group
09/11/2023
cummins&partners Announces Former Special & Bullfrog Leader, Sarah Raine as New General Manager, Melbourne
07/11/2023
