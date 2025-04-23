EDITION
Citizen Relations Canada
Public Relations Agency
Toronto, Canada
https://www.citizenrelations.com/
nick.cowling@citizenrelations.com
-
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Citizen Relations Accelerates Global Growth with Strategic Investments and Promotions
11/06/2025
KitKat Wants Gen Z to Take a Break from Their Phones
30/05/2025
SickKids Sends Storytelling Balloons Around the World for 150th Birthday
28/05/2025
Traditional Search Failing You? Whole Search Is the Solution
22/05/2025
Citizen Relations and Jack Link's Forge New Partnership in Canada
24/04/2025
The Glenlivet Introduces Oldest Permanent Expression in Canada
14/04/2025
SickKids Fights for Every Birthday in First Campaign from FCB Canada
03/04/2025
Citizen Relations Named PR Agency of Record for Nature’s Path North America
31/03/2025
Mental Health Network Jack.org Unveils Bold New Identity
20/02/2025
Professional Women’s Hockey League and Royale Unveil Monumental Tribute to Trailblazing Players
06/02/2025
Citizen Relations Named Official Agency of Record for Nespresso Canada
20/01/2025
George Clooney Becomes Detective George in Nespresso Spot
16/01/2025
