EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Chrome Productions
Production Company
London, UK
https://www.chromeproductions.com
info@chromeproductions.com
+44 (0)20 7148 7288
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
The Moment I Fell in Love With Film
14/02/2025
Bossing It: For Emma Astaire Leaders Aren't Born; They're Made
21/11/2024
Chrome Wins 2 International Motor Film Awards
11/11/2024
Bethany England and Drew Spence Unveil Tottenham Hotspur Nike Third Kit for the 2024/25 Season
27/08/2024
Sustainable Production: Being a 'Change-Maker' with Hannah Lane
21/08/2024
Finely Sliced: The Evolution of Editor Andy Cardy
12/08/2024
Content Creation vs Production: Collaboration or Competition?
28/03/2024
Chrome Studios Expands into Unscripted Entertainment
27/03/2024
Chrome Productions Finalist in 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
22/03/2024
Bossing It: Risk Taking, Rule Breaking and Decision Making with Joel Mishcon
21/03/2024
SXSW: It’s a Wrap
18/03/2024
Chrome Connections 2024: Opening the Door to Young Creatives
05/03/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1