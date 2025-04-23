EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
BMG UK
Music and Sound
London, UK
https://www.bmg.com/uk/
justask@bmg.com
-
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Radio LBB: Notting Hill Carnival
27/08/2025
Work of the Week: 30/05/25
30/05/2025
Radio LBB: The Great Escape 2025
09/05/2025
Cross Industry Perspectives on Surviving as a Composer
16/04/2025
UK Women in Music Share Advice on Tackling Industry Gender Barriers
25/02/2025
Radio LBB: BMG’s New Releases for Every Mood
04/02/2025
The Virtuoso Turning Pop Hits Into Viral Orchestral Magic
30/01/2025
Radio LBB: House of BMG, Best of 2024
22/11/2024
Radio LBB: Pure Re-Imagination
17/09/2024
Andrea di Giovanni Unites with Trans Creative Collective and BMG to Amplify Trans Voices Through New EP
29/08/2024
BMG Bespoke Redefines a Rights Holders Approach to Commissioned Music
21/05/2024
Sounding the Alarm: BMG Amplifies Tinnitus Awareness
14/05/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1