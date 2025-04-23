EDITION
antoni
Advertising Agency
Berlin, Germany
https://antoni.de/
-
+49308485960
Reimagining Iconic: Behind the Scenes on the Moncler x Nigo x Mercedes-Benz Collaboration
23/10/2024
Matthew Macfadyen and Roger Federer Define Class for Mercedes-Benz in Impeccably Crafted Ad
17/01/2024
Why the German Ad Industry Needs to Have More Fun
15/03/2023
High Five: International Women's Day
08/03/2022
High Five: Germany
08/02/2022
High Five: Germany
01/12/2021
High Five: Germany
05/10/2021
The G-Class Goes Electric in Nina Holmgren’s ‘70s Space Opera for Mercedes-Benz
08/09/2021
antoni’s Damon Aval: “I Hope I’m Still a Kid Today. Who’d Want to Grow Up?!”
27/04/2021
High Five: Germany
17/03/2021
antoni Captures the Iconic Design of Mercedes Benz AG
24/02/2021
Alicia Keys Lifts the Curtain for Second Instalment in Mercedes-Benz S-Class Campaign
13/01/2021
