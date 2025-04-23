EDITION
American Haiku
Advertising Agency
Brooklyn, USA
https://www.americanhaiku.xyz
thom.glover@gmail.com
3479546161
New Balance Taps Rosalía as Global Brand Ambassador with Cinematic Campaign
10/07/2025
American Haiku Debuts New Look with Website Launch
25/06/2025
FKA twigs Explores How Travel Changes People in Co-Directed Film for Away
08/04/2025
Find Salvation as Sakara Enters the Supplement Space
25/02/2025
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Dave, Chase Young and Andrew Reynolds Paint a Picture of New Balance
10/05/2024
