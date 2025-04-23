EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
The Mill Paris
Post Production
Paris, France
https://www.themill.com/
communication@mikrosimage.com
0188243100
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Jean-Paul Gaultier Goes Off the Rails in a Cinematic Journey
18/04/2025
Art, History, and Advertising Collide in Renault's Revolution Inspired Spot
01/10/2024
BETC Paris Showcases Epic Michelin Journey on Road and in Space
15/05/2024
Into the Library with Santa Claus
25/12/2023
The Mill+ Unwraps the Production Design Behind Duracell's Christmas Ad
29/11/2023
The Mill Unveils 2023 Global FX Reel
27/11/2023
The Mill Unveils 2023 Global Beauty Reel
17/11/2023
The Mill Produces Interactive and Audio Content for International City of Language Museum
09/11/2023
Duracell Bunny Is a Christmas Hero in Festive Spot
01/11/2023
Work of the Week: 13/10/23
13/10/2023
Travellers Experience a Vibrant World of Train Travel in Dreamy Eurostar Animation
10/10/2023
The Mill Collaborates with Artist Marco Brambilla for the Las Vegas MSG Sphere Opening
03/10/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1