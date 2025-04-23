EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Anita Zanesco Rejoins Dani Bassil, Becoming M+C Saatchi Group's First CMO
26/08/2025
Creativ Company Welcomes Jamie Burg as Director of Client Solutions
26/08/2025
Hunting for the Right Track: How Adland’s Finest Consistently Elevate Their Music Game
26/08/2025
Helena Rubinstein and Publicis Luxe Launch Eye Tech-Inspired Campaign
26/08/2025
Director Duo Taylor Reid Joins Splendors
26/08/2025
dentsu Names Kyla Jeffers First Chief Growth Officer for North America
26/08/2025
Eli Manning and Danny DeVito Face Off in Jersey Mike’s Spokesperson Rivalry
26/08/2025
Battlefield 6 Transforms Mayhem Into Shareable Receipts
26/08/2025
Renée Massé’s Journey to Rediscovering Her Voice
26/08/2025
BetMGM Taps Jon Hamm to Lead ‘Make it Legendary’ Campaign
26/08/2025
Seamus Higgins Appointed Executive Creative Director of AKQA London
26/08/2025
Blind Melon, Honda and Lacoste: The Work That Made Rob Lewis
26/08/2025
Loading...
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1