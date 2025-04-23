EDITION
2LK
Brand Experience Agency
Farnham, UK
https://www.2LK.com/
hello@2LK.com
+44 (0) 1252 727 727
Why B2B Brands Are Finally Owning Their Space at Cannes Lions
12/06/2025
“Don’t Stray Into the Realm of Generic Gimmicks, Instead Promote Genuine, Relevant Interaction with Your Brand”
19/03/2025
Are You Experienced: MediaLink's Most Ambitious Activation
27/01/2025
Cannes Lions 2024: Top 5 Themes (and 1 Festival Observation)
23/07/2024
Cannes Lions 2024: Which Brands Delivered The Experience Advantage and Top Tips for 2025
23/07/2024
Experiential Marketing: “Feasts for the Eyes, Ears and Soul”
22/05/2024
Inside the Great Pivot Toward C-Suite Experiences
13/05/2024
SXSW 2024: The Good, the Bad and the Insta-Worthy
11/04/2024
Five Lessons about Brand Experience from MWC 2024
12/03/2024
The Future of Events
12/03/2024
Web Summit 2023: More than Just AI? Five Key Themes
30/11/2023
Global Brand Experience Agency 2LK Transitions to Employee Ownership
21/11/2023
