Senior Producer

Location: Los Angeles, Hybrid

Reporting to: Head of Production

Future Deluxe is a global creative studio with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney. We combine design, technology and moving image to craft visual experiences for future-facing brands. We are a diverse group of artists, directors, designers, creative technologists and administrative professionals who thrive in an environment based on experimentation, collaboration and innovation. From concept through to final delivery, we collaborate with brands to explore, imagine and define their future vision.

You’re a natural problem solver who sees every challenge as an opportunity to shine. You enjoy collaborating with artists to bring productions to life. You work independently and efficiently, but you also find satisfaction when you’re flexing your hands-on creative problem-solving skills to solve a variety of technical issues for your team.





The Opportunity:

Pitching, Bidding & Business Development

Help shape and grow FutureDeluxe’s portfolio of incredible work by pitching, winning, and delivering standout projects.

Contribute to pitch and bid creation, including drafting ballparks, estimating overages, and exploring opportunities to expand project scope.

Collaborate with Resourcing to build high-performing teams of internal and freelance talent tailored to each project.

Nurture strong client relationships—acting as the primary point of contact, leading presentations and working sessions, and proactively identifying future opportunities.

Review and redline client contracts, flagging any unclear areas and supporting contract negotiations.





Production Leadership & Execution

Produce multiple projects and oversee the execution of design, animation, and emerging tech productions that push creative and technical boundaries.

Own project timelines and milestones in collaboration with creative leads—driving momentum, maintaining clear communication, and keeping production on track.

Run project dailies alongside creative leads to ensure all objectives are met and no details are missed.

Collaborate across time zones with global talent, creating flexible and structured workflows that support seamless teamwork.

Launch projects on time and within approved budgets, while managing scope changes and negotiating adjustments directly with clients as needed.

Track actuals, manage budgets, POs, and invoices, and ensure all financials are finalized through budget actualization.





Team & Process Development