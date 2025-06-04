m25 Shares Global Growth Insights with UK Production Leaders at APA Event

​m25, the premium global network, was invited to present to over 50 UK production companies as members of the APA in the UK. Founders Chloe Ko, Stephen Douglas, and Chris Thorp shared their deep experience on the immense opportunities available across Asia and the Middle East. The presentation walked attendees through key regional markets from Dubai’s competitive, AI driven media landscape and Greater China’s aggressive push in content creation, to the culturally nuanced arenas of Japan and Korea. By sharing on-the-ground expertise and practical strategies, m25 showcased how local insights can help production companies navigate unique challenges and tap into high-growth markets.

Chris Thorp, founder at m25 remarked, ”Having started out in the production industry in London, it was great to share some of our experience in the Middle East and Asia region to help businesses in the UK who are considering their own Asia expansions in the future. There is some immense creative talent in the UK. It would be great to connect them with our premium network expanding capabilities and building opportunities across the network."

The session resonated strongly with the audience. APA’s Steve Davies remarked, “It was an extremely helpful overview of how to win work in the different Asian markets, with Chloe, Stephen and Chris sharing their valuable insights built on their long experience of living and working in them.” His feedback underscores the clear value of m25’s real-world experience. m25 is becoming well-positioned to help UK production companies expand their business globally, unlocking new revenue streams and creative opportunities across the region.

