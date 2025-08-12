Beavertown Says "Stick Your Neck Out" This Bank Holiday with Hot Air Balloon Pub

Turns out, Britain is stuck in a long weekend slump. Research from Beavertown reveals that more than two thirds (67%) of the UK feel they do the same thing every Bank Holiday weekend, and almost half (46%) wish they were more spontaneous with their plans. But instead, they’re caught in a repeat cycle of family BBQ’s (56%), lifting weights at the gym (32%) and trimming of hedges (38%).

So, for this August Bank Holiday, Beavertown is encouraging people across the UK to break out of their comfort zone and do something a little different with a chance to win a once in a lifetime trip in a pub above the clouds. Introducing - The Beavertown Skulloon Tavern, the UK’s first hot air balloon that also doubles as a pub, giving people a chance to have a Neck Oil in a completely different way. The Beavertown Skulloon Tavern will take flight on Saturday, 23rd August and give people a chance to visit the pub in a way that is a little more out there. Inspired by the Neck Oil Skulloon, an illustrated skull hot air balloon, that adorns Beavertown’s famous Neck Oil cans, the winners of the competition will be The Beavertown Skulloon Tavern’s first and only customers.

The sky-high pub was created as part of Beavertown’s Stick Your Neck Out campaign, urging people to step out of their comfort zone and into something unforgettable. The research from Beavertown polled 2,000 UK adults and reveals that, despite over half (56%) of Brits considering themselves ‘cautious’, 51% do wish their lives were more spontaneous. It is hoped that the launch of The Beavertown Skulloon Tavern will give people the chance to shake up their routine and try something different.

Tom Rainsford, marketing director at Beavertown, commented, “We are a nation of people holding ourselves back. But we believe life gets a lot more interesting when you stick your neck out, embrace spontaneity.”

Floating 2,000ft above the rolling hills of British countryside, The Beavertown Skulloon Tavern is decked out with everything you’d want from a pub in the sky - from a selection of your favourite chilled beers like Neck Oil, to your classic pub snacks, a bespoke pub sign and even its very own pub carpet. The perfect way to switch things up, and drink in the views.

Tom Rainsford, marketing director at Beavertown, commented, “Too often, we stick to what we know out of habit or convenience but exciting things rarely happen when we play it safe.”

“That’s why we’re giving you the chance to enjoy a pint of Neck Oil a bit further north of your usual beer garden…”

“Why settle for ground-level plans when you can take things to a whole new height?”

Ready to ditch the sofa and take your long weekend somewhere new? Over-18s can head to Beavertown’s website now to apply. You might just spend your August Bank Holiday in the clouds.

