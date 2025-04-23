senckađ
Member Companies
Group745

Therapy Studios

Production & Post Production

Los Angeles, USA
http://www.therapystudios.com/
info@therapystudios.com
310.917.1507
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
For Margaret Ward, the More You Know, the Better You Lead
04/08/2025
Colour Experts on How AI Is - or Isn’t - Transforming Grading
04/12/2024
'Skywalkers: A Love Story' Soars to New Heights at 2024 Sundance Film Festival
18/01/2024
Ben Tricklebank Joins Forces with Take That to Create Striking Music Video for New Single ‘Windows’
13/11/2023
Editor Doobie White Turns up the Tension in ‘The Nun II'
13/09/2023
Therapy Studios Unveils New Motion Graphics Department
01/06/2023
Daft Punk Premiers Last Music Video Ever 'Infinity Repeating'
18/05/2023
Periodical: A Celebration of Menstruation and Menopause Starring Gloria Steinem and Naomi Watts
11/04/2023
Before Dawn, Kabul Time: Behind Tara Motamedi’s Gripping Film on Human Rights for Afghan Women
28/07/2022
Foo Fighters Debut New Video For “Run” Directed By Dave Grohl and Produced by Therapy Content
01/09/2017
Muse Makes an Impact with the New City of Hope Ad Campaign
18/08/2017
Therapy Studios Nails Another HBO Project With T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous Standup Special
11/07/2017
