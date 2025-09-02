senckađ
Starbucks - Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks
02/09/2025
Brand: Starbucks
Campaign: Fall ‘25 (The Real Pumpkin Spice Latte)
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer: Brian Niccol
Global Chief Brand Officer: Tressie Lieberman
VP, Global Brand Experience: Elizabeth Jackson-Rietz
Director, Brand Marketing: Karima Rasul
VP, Starbucks Creative Studio: Gary Jacobson
Group Manager, Advertising: Ashley Olsen
Creative Director, Seasonal In-Store Experiences: Kristy Cameron
Sr. Manager, Advertising Production: Randi Roth
Associate Marketing Manager, Advertising: Emma LeDuc
Lead, Associate Creative Director: Jamie Jones
Manager, Marketing Operations: Candace Ayele
Associate Manager, Marking Operations: Bailee Longhorn
Agency: Anomaly LA
Partner, CEO: Khara Wagner
Partner/Chief Creative Officer: Josh Fell
Partner/Chief Strategy Officer: Amanda Fève
Group Creative Director: Caitlin Slack
Creative Director: Fede Munichor
Creative Director: Joaco Lynch
Senior Copywriter: Jessica Moog
Senior Art Director: Bella Davies
Head of Production: Erika Madison
Group Executive Producer: Helena Miller
Producer: Lizzy Accardi
Group Business Director: Mildred Grijalva
Business Director: Zach Hendrickson
Account Supervisor: Lauren Kelley
Account Executive: Damaryan Benton
Head of Business Affairs: Daniella Vargas
Senior Business Affairs Manager: Eugene Gandia
Business Affairs Manager: Billy Mucha
Head of Creative Resourcing and Project Management: Chris Greve
Project Director: Michelle Yee

Production Company: Park Pictures
Director: Scott Lyon
Director of Photography: Adam Bricker
Executive Producer: Jackie Kelman Bisbee
Executive Producer: Christopher Grove
Head of Production and Operations: Chelsea Schwiering
Head of Business Affairs: Anne Bobroff
Line Producer: Nina Shiffman
Production Supervisor: Jill Van Buren
Food Stylist: Callie Meyer
Editorial: Papercut Edit
Editor: Biff Butler
Assistant Editor: Jessica Lund
Managing Partner/EP: Brandee Probasco
Senior Producer: Chandler Raub
Production Coordinator: Siggy Chognacki
Color: Trafik
Colorist: Daniel DeVue
Colorist: Taylor Pool
Managing Partner: Robert Owens
Head of Production, Color: Angela Zappella
Producer: Geoff Linville
Producer: Ben Trumm
VFX/Finishing: Art Jail
ECD/PArtner/Founder / VFX Shoot Supervisor: Steve Mottershead
MD/EP/Partner: John Skeffington
Creative Director/Partner: JD Yepes
Head of Production: Elizabeth Thuvanuti Keating
Executive Producer: Patrick Nugent
Producer: Mitch Campbell
Mix: Lime
Mixer: Peter Lapinski
Assistant Engineer: Kris Huayta
Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan
Producer: Cassie Underwood

Music: Premier Music Group
Producer/Music Supervisor: Aaron Mercer
Label: Red Hot
Song: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Moses Sumney and Lyra

About
