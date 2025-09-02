Brand: Starbucks

Campaign: Fall ‘25 (The Real Pumpkin Spice Latte)

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer: Brian Niccol

Global Chief Brand Officer: Tressie Lieberman

VP, Global Brand Experience: Elizabeth Jackson-Rietz

Director, Brand Marketing: Karima Rasul

VP, Starbucks Creative Studio: Gary Jacobson

Group Manager, Advertising: Ashley Olsen

Creative Director, Seasonal In-Store Experiences: Kristy Cameron

Sr. Manager, Advertising Production: Randi Roth

Associate Marketing Manager, Advertising: Emma LeDuc

Lead, Associate Creative Director: Jamie Jones

Manager, Marketing Operations: Candace Ayele

Associate Manager, Marking Operations: Bailee Longhorn

Agency: Anomaly LA

Partner, CEO: Khara Wagner

Partner/Chief Creative Officer: Josh Fell

Partner/Chief Strategy Officer: Amanda Fève

Group Creative Director: Caitlin Slack

Creative Director: Fede Munichor

Creative Director: Joaco Lynch

Senior Copywriter: Jessica Moog

Senior Art Director: Bella Davies

Head of Production: Erika Madison

Group Executive Producer: Helena Miller

Producer: Lizzy Accardi

Group Business Director: Mildred Grijalva

Business Director: Zach Hendrickson

Account Supervisor: Lauren Kelley

Account Executive: Damaryan Benton

Head of Business Affairs: Daniella Vargas

Senior Business Affairs Manager: Eugene Gandia

Business Affairs Manager: Billy Mucha

Head of Creative Resourcing and Project Management: Chris Greve

Project Director: Michelle Yee



Production Company: Park Pictures

Director: Scott Lyon

Director of Photography: Adam Bricker

Executive Producer: Jackie Kelman Bisbee

Executive Producer: Christopher Grove

Head of Production and Operations: Chelsea Schwiering

Head of Business Affairs: Anne Bobroff

Line Producer: Nina Shiffman

Production Supervisor: Jill Van Buren

Food Stylist: Callie Meyer

Editorial: Papercut Edit

Editor: Biff Butler

Assistant Editor: Jessica Lund

Managing Partner/EP: Brandee Probasco

Senior Producer: Chandler Raub

Production Coordinator: Siggy Chognacki

Color: Trafik

Colorist: Daniel DeVue

Colorist: Taylor Pool

Managing Partner: Robert Owens

Head of Production, Color: Angela Zappella

Producer: Geoff Linville

Producer: Ben Trumm

VFX/Finishing: Art Jail

ECD/PArtner/Founder / VFX Shoot Supervisor: Steve Mottershead

MD/EP/Partner: John Skeffington

Creative Director/Partner: JD Yepes

Head of Production: Elizabeth Thuvanuti Keating

Executive Producer: Patrick Nugent

Producer: Mitch Campbell

Mix: Lime

Mixer: Peter Lapinski

Assistant Engineer: Kris Huayta

Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan

Producer: Cassie Underwood



Music: Premier Music Group

Producer/Music Supervisor: Aaron Mercer

Label: Red Hot

Song: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Moses Sumney and Lyra

