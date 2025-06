PayPal: Telling the Brand Story with Channel 4’s Iconic Talent

PayPal tasked us with creating a series of ads that would leverage Channel 4’s iconic programmes and recognisable talent to tell their story.

Each of the six core proof points—from security to peer-to-peer payments—was paired with a different Channel 4 programme, ensuring contextually relevant, engaging, and humorous content. The films were launched on Channel 4 and All 4, and amplified across PayPal’s owned and paid social channels to extend the campaign’s reach and impact.