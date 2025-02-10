senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

He Gets Us - What is Greatness?

He Gets Us
10/02/2025
348
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


In an increasingly divided world, how does a brand walk the tightrope of an unforgiving culture and a need to produce breakthrough results? This is the challenge we face every day on He Gets Us. Nothing would seem more polarizing than a marketing campaign for Jesus. Yet, over the past three years, we successfully tread where no other advertiser has tread before. Building on the learnings of our four previous He Gets Us Super Bowl spots, our most recent Super Bowl work, What Is Greatness?, opened the hearts and piqued the minds of millions of viewers like never before. 

Our spot generated the second-highest website visits of any Super Bowl advertiser (Cloudfare) and was ranked #5 on the HarrisX Ad Index of consumers' favorite Super Bowl commercials. 

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1