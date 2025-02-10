



In an increasingly divided world, how does a brand walk the tightrope of an unforgiving culture and a need to produce breakthrough results? This is the challenge we face every day on He Gets Us. Nothing would seem more polarizing than a marketing campaign for Jesus. Yet, over the past three years, we successfully tread where no other advertiser has tread before. Building on the learnings of our four previous He Gets Us Super Bowl spots, our most recent Super Bowl work, What Is Greatness?, opened the hearts and piqued the minds of millions of viewers like never before.

Our spot generated the second-highest website visits of any Super Bowl advertiser (Cloudfare) and was ranked #5 on the HarrisX Ad Index of consumers' favorite Super Bowl commercials.