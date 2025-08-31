VML Perth, WPP Media Win University of Western Australia

Following a competitive tender process supported by Trinity P3, The University of Western Australia has appointed new media and creative partners VML Perth and WPP Media.

The appointment marks the beginning of a new partnership between UWA, VML Perth and WPP Media to revitalise the UWA brand, deliver impactful work and ensure the UWA brand experience comes to life across all future and current student and community touchpoints.

The Brand Agency was previously the University’s media and creative partner. UWA’s chief marketing officer Haylee Felton thanked The Brand Agency for its strong contribution and long-standing partnership.



Haylee said VML Perth and WPP Media stood out for their exceptional quality of thinking, creative energy, spirit of collaboration as local WA teams powered by global expertise.

“We were highly impressed by the calibre of work and the passion the teams brought to every interaction,” she said.

“There was an instant alignment of values, and we anticipate a strong and collaborative partnership with a one-team mindset.”

VML CCO Paul Nagy said, "The instant chemistry between the teams and a shared ambition to elevate the work to new heights has set us up for a strong long-term partnership.”

WPP Media’s Peter Vogel added, "Partnering with UWA alongside VML, allows us to bring media, data and technology expertise together with bold creative ideas to amplify their story of academic excellence and innovation, reaching new students and shaping future leaders."

