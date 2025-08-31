senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business
Melba Gounas Becomes Reconnected's First CD

31/08/2025
She joins the Melbourne-based agency after a stint freelancing, and time at VML and Taboo

Reconnected, a Melbourne-based consultancy-come-agency, has appointed Melba Gounas as its first creative director. The appointment marks a big moment in shaping the agency’s creative future.

Melba has a track record across some of Australia’s most prominent brands including Colgate, Palmolive, Champion, Starward, Victorian Government, Coopers, TAC, Telstra, and Melbourne Racing Club. She held senior roles at VML, Taboo, and Thinkerbell, where she developed a reputation for delivering bold, big-idea creative that earns attention across broadcast, retail, and social media.

“What excites me most is building ideas that cut through the noise and actually move people," Melba said.

"Work that belongs in the world, not just in a deck. For me, it starts with building great client relationships because when that trust is there, the work follows. Maybe even an award or two along the way.

“There is an energy here that is hard to fake. It is equal parts intuition, kindness and intelligence, which makes it the perfect place to build something lasting and genuinely unique for this industry. I am grateful to have a hand in shaping how creativity is developed inside the agency and brought to the world.

“My mum still does not know what I do for a living, but she knows I have found a place that is committed to helping me grow.”

Duncan Bell, Reconnected co-founder, added, “Melba brings a sharp cultural lens and an idea-first approach that instantly elevates the way we think and make.

"She is fiercely protective of the creative and equally strong at building the kind of client trust that makes great work possible. We are thrilled to have her leading the charge.”

Melba joins to lead the creative production alongside Michaela Desantis as head of design, Patrick Marrinan, who steps into a junior creative role, and head of social Chris Birtchnell, who will partner with Melba in all social ideation.

The appointment signals Reconnected’s intent to keep pairing commercial rigour with creative edge, delivering work that earns disproportionate attention and drives measurable impact.

