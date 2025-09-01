senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

HERO Wins Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation Account

01/09/2025
45
Share
Following a national pitch, the agency will develop a creative platform for the super fund

One of Australia’s leading creative agencies has joined forces with one of its most trusted super funds, with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) appointing HERO as its creative agency following a national pitch process.

With more than 100 years of proven expertise, CSC is the super fund for Australian Government and Defence Force employees. Its partnership with HERO marks a pivotal step in evolving its brand and bolstering the way it communicates with its unique and valued customer base.

HERO has been tasked with bringing CSC’s new brand strategy to life through a distinct communications platform and long-term creative direction that resonates across all stages of the customer journey. The partnership will enhance the experience of CSC’s 750,000 plus customer base through an evolution of the way they engage with the fund.

“We’re extremely proud to be partnering with CSC, a brand with a legacy of service and an incredibly meaningful purpose,” said Richard Hayes, general manager, HERO Melbourne.

“We’re excited to build a creative platform that reflects the integrity of CSC’s mission while modernising how it connects with its members.”

“HERO impressed us with their audience insight, strategic thinking, and creative approach," said Matthew Wong, senior manager, brand, marketing, communications, and digital engagement at CSC.

"This partnership marks an important step in lifting our customer experience by communicating our value proposition in clearer, more targeted ways. By doing so, we’ll help our customers better understand the value we deliver and feel more confident in their superannuation decisions."

“We’re excited to work together to build a bold, lasting brand presence that strengthens trust and connection with our customers.”

This client win comes during a period of significant momentum for HERO, following recent client appointments including the NSW Rural Fire Service and a strong run on the awards circuit. HERO’s campaign for Toyota C-HR Diamond Collection secured a Bronze at Spikes Asia, while its instaxTM ‘Mindography’ campaign for Fujifilm was recognised with a Silver at Spikes, and shortlisted at both D&AD and Cannes Lions.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from HERO
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from HERO
Transit Tales
Mastercard
26/08/2025
Keep it Real (White Bread)
Bakers Delight
04/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1