HERO Wins Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation Account

One of Australia’s leading creative agencies has joined forces with one of its most trusted super funds, with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) appointing HERO as its creative agency following a national pitch process.

With more than 100 years of proven expertise, CSC is the super fund for Australian Government and Defence Force employees. Its partnership with HERO marks a pivotal step in evolving its brand and bolstering the way it communicates with its unique and valued customer base.

HERO has been tasked with bringing CSC’s new brand strategy to life through a distinct communications platform and long-term creative direction that resonates across all stages of the customer journey. The partnership will enhance the experience of CSC’s 750,000 plus customer base through an evolution of the way they engage with the fund.

“We’re extremely proud to be partnering with CSC, a brand with a legacy of service and an incredibly meaningful purpose,” said Richard Hayes, general manager, HERO Melbourne.

“We’re excited to build a creative platform that reflects the integrity of CSC’s mission while modernising how it connects with its members.”

“HERO impressed us with their audience insight, strategic thinking, and creative approach," said Matthew Wong, senior manager, brand, marketing, communications, and digital engagement at CSC.

"This partnership marks an important step in lifting our customer experience by communicating our value proposition in clearer, more targeted ways. By doing so, we’ll help our customers better understand the value we deliver and feel more confident in their superannuation decisions."

“We’re excited to work together to build a bold, lasting brand presence that strengthens trust and connection with our customers.”

This client win comes during a period of significant momentum for HERO, following recent client appointments including the NSW Rural Fire Service and a strong run on the awards circuit. HERO’s campaign for Toyota C-HR Diamond Collection secured a Bronze at Spikes Asia, while its instaxTM ‘Mindography’ campaign for Fujifilm was recognised with a Silver at Spikes, and shortlisted at both D&AD and Cannes Lions.

