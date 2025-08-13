Stop & Shop Launches 'Good Things Are in Store' with Justin, the Enthusiastic Associate

​Stop & Shop’s integrated campaign 'Good Things Are in Store' introducing 'Justin' a hyper-enthusiastic store associate, was directed by acclaimed commercial comedy director Pete Marquis of Good Behavior. The bold new campaign was developed by Stop & Shop in partnership with independent creative agency Curiosity, marking the first major work with Curiosity since the agency won the business in May 2024.

At the heart of the campaign is Justin – a hyper-enthusiastic store associate who takes pride in sharing all the ways Stop & Shop is delivering more value to customers. Whether he’s filming the commercials during his break, singing about weekly deals and harmonizing with customers, or tallying the 10,000+ sale items in store (he counts them. Every Friday.), Justin is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to being a go-to destination for savings, quality, and convenience.

“Over three nights of shooting with director Pete Marquis of Good Behavior, our Justin character bobbed and weaved his way through every part of the store delivering the goods,” according to Curiosity. “From our main messages to gut-busting improv comedy, Justin embodied everything there is to love about grocery shopping.”

The campaign is rooted in Stop & Shop’s longstanding brand ethos to 'Feed the Moment' and represents a fresh chapter for the company—one focused on rebuilding trust and reinforcing its role in helping customers get more for their money, every time they shop. 'Good Things Are in Store' will evolve over time to highlight Stop & Shop’s broader strategic pillars, including quality, assortment, and freshness. But Justin’s tireless energy and sincere dedication to customers are here to stay.