Songtradr Unifies B2B Music Powerhouses Under MassiveMusic

11/06/2025
Bringing together 7digital, Big Sync Music, Musicube, and Resonance Sonic Branding, MassiveMusic now offers brands and agencies a seamless, tech-enabled, and creatively unmatched partner for strategic music and sound solutions worldwide

Songtradr, the leading B2B music technology company, has unified its key B2B music businesses—7digital, Big Sync Music, Musicube and Resonance Sonic Branding—under the MassiveMusic brand to provide seamless music solutions at scale to the world’s most iconic brands. As a result of this strategic unification, MassiveMusic is now the industry's most comprehensive, innovative provider of brand and business-centric music solutions, combining creative excellence with cutting-edge technology.

A Unified Solution for Brands and Agencies

By integrating 7digital’s global distribution with Big Sync Music’s advertising and licensing expertise, as well as Musicube’s AI-powered intelligence, Resonance Sonic Branding’s strategic services and MassiveMusic’s renowned creativity, Songtradr streamlines the brand and business-centric music landscape. This provides brands, agencies and platforms with a seamless, end-to-end partner to maximise the impact of music and sound at scale.

Meeting the Needs of a Transforming Industry

In a rapidly evolving digital environment, the need for strategic music partners remains critical. MassiveMusic offers:

  • Integrated Music Licensing: Unparalleled expertise in music licensing and music supervision, alongside access to a vast pre-cleared catalogue enriched by advanced data and AI for precise music selection
  • Creative Excellence: Award-winning custom music, sonic branding, and strategic audio solutions trusted by large global brands
  • Technology Leadership: Proprietary tools like SoundCheck and MusicIQ for data-driven insights and measurable ROI, as well as the industry’s best-in-class technology platform for accessing the world's music
  • Global Reach: International presence providing local expertise and world-class service

A New Era for B2B Music

“This unification under MassiveMusic marks a pivotal step in simplifying the complexities of the music industry for our clients,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO. “Together, we deliver scalable, tech-driven, and creative sonic solutions that deepen emotional connections, elevate brand perception, and drive measurable business results across every touchpoint."

