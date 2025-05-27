senckađ
Creative Powerhouse Lou Escobar Joins 100% as Photographer and Director

27/05/2025
55
Share
Bold, cinematic and culturally tuned in, Lou brings her celebrated vision to the Amsterdam-based production company’s roster

100% welcome Lou Escobar to the 100% family for representation in Amsterdam.

Lou is a photographer and director with a raw, cinematic touch. She’s built a powerful presence in today’s visual culture, with unforgettable work for Gucci, Diesel, Vogue, i-D, and adidas.

“Joining 100% feels like joining a creative family,” said Lou. “There’s an energy here that aligns with where I want to go - open, brave, and collaborative. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Fluent in both stills and motion, Lou’s world is instantly recognizable. Her casting choices celebrate character and individuality, while her compositions are bold, emotional, and full of interesting textures. Whether in stills or film, she builds a world you want to step into.

“We’ve been following Lou’s photography for years, it has been on many many agency mood boards and her work is just perfect!” said Gijs Determeijer, partner at 100%. “It has edge, depth, and cultural relevance - exactly the kind of voice we want to support and amplify. We can’t wait to help Lou explore her abilities both as a photographer and a director.”

With Lou on board, 100% continues its commitment to nurturing fearless creatives and shaping culture-defining work across photography, film, fashion, and beyond.

