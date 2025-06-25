senckađ
Arrows in Flight: Ashley Horne and Jasper Cable-Alexander

25/06/2025
The British Arrows Awards caught up with Ashley Horne and Jasper Cable-Alexander, winners of both the Creative Team award, and the inaugural Bolt Award for 'Elevating Every Journey Big Or Small' for Floyd

In the lead-up to The Young Arrows, we’re hearing from our past winners. We spoke to Jasper Cable-Alexander and Ashley Horne, winners of both the Creative Team award, and the inaugural Bolt Award for 'Elevating Every Journey Big Or Small' for Floyd.

How Floyd came to be…

Jasper> I was sending out email after email to brands left right and centre getting no responses, in the attempt to direct some commercials. In the meantime I was hit by the fascination with Floyd, their design, their bold wheels and their whole vibe. I ended up buying one, loving rolling with it I took it out onto its first flight, however after taking it from the hold after landing the suitcase had been broken. I emailed their support team with the details and I got a call instantly while I was still at the airport from the CEO of Floyd!! He was devastated and said he’d sort it, and on that same call he said he’d seen my website, loved my work and said we should collaborate. I then wrote this crazy idea for him and pitched it, he was like “I love it, let’s go” in a strong German accent haha.  I needed a solid team to make this tiny budget work so I got mr talented creative producer Ash involved. We hit the ground running and went all in. 

Credits
Add my Credit
