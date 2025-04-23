EDITION
PMG
Media Agency
London, UK
https://www.pmg.com
info@pmg.com
01273 916 600
Bring a Trailer Puts Passion in the Driver’s Seat as First Big Ad Push Hits the Road
04/06/2025
AA/WARC Report Forecasts UK Ad Growth, but Leaders Question If Creativity Is at Risk
01/05/2025
PMG Hires Chad Stoller as Global Head of Media
25/04/2025
PMG Expands UK Presence to Support Growth and Innovation
01/04/2025
Clemenger's Traffik Celebrates 'Vitamins That Hit Different' For Swisse Wellness
20/03/2025
PMG Appoints Andrea Terrassa as Its First Chief Operating Officer
19/03/2025
Tom Byrne’s Cooperative and Collegiate Leadership Style
17/03/2025
PMG Named as SEO Partner by Gousto
11/02/2025
PMG Joins Conscious Advertising Network
31/10/2024
RocketMill Rebrands as PMG, Marking Final Stage of Integration
24/09/2024
RocketMill Named Digital Media and SEO Partner by Smart Money Group
03/09/2024
The Heart of Creative Campaigns: Celebrating Women in Advertising
02/09/2024
