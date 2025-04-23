EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Hornet
Production Company
New York, USA
https://hellohornet.com
newbiz@hellohornet.com
9173510520
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Hijinks Crafts EPIC Brand and Film for Vue’s Most-Advanced Experience
22/07/2025
Overstimulating Your Senses with Mind-Warping Humour in 5 Gum Ad Reboot
14/05/2025
5 Gum Reboots ‘Stimulate Your Senses’ for a Hyper-Digital Generation
12/05/2025
Sorry Miyazaki, This One’s Handmade - Promise
30/04/2025
At the Helm in Seas of Constant Change: How Leaders Navigate Instability
24/03/2025
At the Wheel in Seas of Constant Change
14/03/2025
Chipotle Showcases Sustainable Agriculture with Animated Short Film Featuring Cover by Halsey
27/02/2025
Kroger Takes to the Super Bowl to Tackle Childhood Hunger
04/02/2025
Children Face Fears of Adulthood in Animated Epic for Mac Miller's 'Balloonerism'
17/01/2025
Togetherness Through Food: Behind Kroger’s Time-Tested Festive Ad Strategy
19/11/2024
Kroger Celebrates the Joy of Connecting with Food This Holiday Season
13/11/2024
Seongjin Yoon Explores Motion Design Without Anticipation
04/11/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1