ALIBI Music
Music & Sound
Philadelphia, USA
https://alibimusic.com
alibi@alibimusic.com
855-692-5424
ALIBI Music Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies
19/03/2025
Music for Reality TV and Unscripted Projects: ALIBI Highlights Newest Releases
20/12/2024
YawnyBlew and amir. Drop ‘Bouncy ‘n’ Pretty’ on ALIBI Music Label
22/11/2024
ALIBI Delivers Sweet Sorrow to the Screen with Release of New Production Music
30/10/2024
The Work That Made Me: Jonathan Parks
11/09/2024
New ALIBI Music Slate Brings Energy and Emotion to Advertising
29/08/2024
ALIBI Brings Christmas to July with New Slate of Production Music
29/07/2024
ALIBI Music Sets the Tone for True Crime with New Underscores and Drones
16/07/2024
Trailerise Any Music Track with ‘Trailer Drum Overlays 2’
12/06/2024
ALIBI Makes Authentic Native American Music Available to Licence for Film, TV and Advertising
31/05/2024
ALIBI Production Music Warms Up for Summer of Fierce Athletic Competition in Paris
14/05/2024
ALIBI Releases Fresh Trailer Music to Promote This Summer’s Blockbusters
06/05/2024
