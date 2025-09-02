senckađ
Lucozade - Lucozade Ice Kick

Lucozade
02/09/2025
Suntory-owned drinks brand Lucozade has launched its latest Lucozade Sport drink, Ice Kick, in collaboration with football icon Jude Bellingham. The launch campaign has been led by Lucozade’s UK social media agency We Are Social Sport, the sports division of socially-led creative agency We Are Social.

This is the first product collaboration with Bellingham since Lucozade signed him as a new
athlete in 2024, marking a significant commercial moment for the brand. The Ice Kick launch
has been a collaborative process between Bellingham and Lucozade, with the football star involved in creating both the flavour and supporting marketing campaign.

The launch campaign from We Are Social Sport includes a hero film, directed by Rvbberduck, which features Bellingham performing the Ice Kick skill move to smash through a giant block of ice, accompanied by a bespoke track by UK rap artist P Money. To create the work, We Are Social Sport took a social-first production approach, running three photo shoots while simultaneously creating multiple social assets and several self-shot pieces. The agency has created a full campaign toolkit, partnering with Zeal to produce in-store materials.

Alongside the hero film, Lucozade unveiled its Ice Vault in London. This mysterious installation, engraved with Jude’s signature and the Lucozade branding, was teased on social media and unlocked with a secret code revealing free bottles of Ice Kick for lucky fans to enjoy.



