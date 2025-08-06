RAA is big. More than 800,000 South Australian members, big. But members didn’t care about that. Members couldn’t see the benefits of being part of SA’s largest member-centric organisation. Enter Trev. An ugly, kind-of-cute-but-also-scary, bee. And people loved him (and hated him). Either way, SA talked about it. Trev was designed to fix RAA’s attribution problem in advertising. In six months, he’s achieved the stats RAA hoped to achieve in 18 months. There’s simply no way people can unsee this very distinctive bee. And beyond his memorability, Trev is helping RAA members understand and appreciate they’re part of something bigger. The “hive factor” of RAA’s size and services makes sense when you’ve got a beardy bee relaying the many and various reasons it’s better to be a member.