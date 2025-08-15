The Importance of Feedback with Claire Randall

Claire Randall started out as a TV producer at Saatchi & Saatchi London. In 1996 she formed the company to manage production for a large global advertiser across all brands, on an exclusive basis.

Over the years, Claire has expanded Claire Randall Consulting (CRC) to other advertisers, extended its geographic footprint and broadened the offering to encompass all aspects of production management, including strategic consulting on production models and content ecosystems. The world-leading advertising production consultancy now has more than 70 active clients and 43 consultants throughout EMEA, North America, LATAM and APAC.

Claire is a well-known figure in the industry, consulting and advising for industry bodies such as ISBA (Incorporated Society of British Advertisers), the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising), and the ANA (Association of National Advertisers). Hands-on from day one, Claire is passionate about creating personalised partnerships with clients, so her team of experts can offer strategic and impartial solutions, built on integrity and collaboration. Now in its 29th year, CRC is a certified, Women-Owned Business and is proud to have built a majority female senior leadership team.

Claire sat down with LBB to discuss why you must have empathy when dealing with multiple companies pitching treatments and communicate with those who put the time, effort and resources in to bid.





In my career, there have been two standout events that have stuck with me, teaching me a valuable lesson. If I had to choose one it would be that, as an agency producer, when you are asking production companies to bid for a job, you should always notify the ones that didn’t get it, in a timely manner!

I was a PA or maybe junior producer at Saatchi’s in London, around 1991 or 1992. I was in my first year or two of the job and I absolutely loved it. I was working with and for some very experienced producers, feeling like I had really found my vocation in life and was keen to impress!

I was managing the process of obtaining treatments and quotes from production companies (on behalf of my senior producer) and was the main point of contact. We selected a director and production company for the project and got on with the job of producing it.

At some point, I received a call from a production company producer, asking me if there was any news on the bid. I explained that the job had been awarded elsewhere, at which point, the producer (quite rightly) gave me a bit of a ‘bollocking’ for not letting them know and proceeded to explain how much effort had gone into putting the treatment and bid package together and that, out of courtesy, I should have let them know. All I could do was apologise, agree and admit that I had forgotten to notify them.

I was horribly embarrassed and somewhat ashamed that I hadn’t been respectful enough to let them know and provide any feedback. I knew my mum would have been disappointed in my lack of consideration!

I think it struck such a chord partly because I was young and when you are starting out anyone older and more experienced than you giving you a ‘dressing down’ is something you don’t forget easily. And partly because I realised that I had behaved badly and hadn’t given that person or company, or the effort that they had made, any thought.

After that, I always notified any bidder, in any scenario. I was much more mindful of keeping everyone informed if there was a delay and giving feedback if they didn’t get the job. Treat them as you wish to be treated yourself – that has been a motto which I have tried to live by in work and out (apologies if there are people out there who don’t think I have done that!).

I've been on the ‘other side’ of pitches many times and whether you are a client, production company or any employer, there is no excuse for not communicating with the people who are waiting to hear from you, even if it's to tell them the decision process has been delayed. We’ve pitched for projects (involving significant time and effort) and then the client has gone dark for weeks, despite chasing. It's just rude.

Put yourself in that person's position and have some empathy. People should also try to provide constructive feedback to the ones who don’t get the project as to why they didn’t, so they can take that forward to the next pitch or submission. It doesn’t take long but it can be really helpful.

You should also bear in mind that you never know where people are going to go next!

I'm far from perfect and perhaps my track record isn’t 100% but that conversation with that producer, all those years ago (if you know who you are, please contact me!) still rings in my head. I always try to see people who reach out for meetings and respond to emails (within reason, of course).

I have always advised my kids to thank people for meetings and send follow up emails. All of us at CRC have been on the receiving end of inconsiderate behaviour and know what that’s like, so we're mindful of regular communication. It’s a shame that so many of the younger generation are working from home now and maybe don’t have that mentor to guide them how to behave.

