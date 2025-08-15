senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Smile Asia’s Gala Lets Guests Feel the Frustrations of Children with Cleft Conditions

15/08/2025
The debut of DDB Hong Kong's 'Unplayable Toys' turned playtime into a challenge, helping attendees understand the daily struggles and inspiring support for life-changing surgeries

Smile Asia’s annual gala brought home the realities faced by children with cleft lips and facial deformities, with the debut of 'Unplayable Toys' – a creative experience for guests, designed to foster empathy and drive support.

Held to raise funds for life-changing surgeries, the event showcased toys such as the ‘Unpacifier’, ‘Jigsaw Jumble’ and ‘Sip-and-Spill Cup’, all intentionally impossible to use. The experience was crafted so attendees could feel the daily frustrations of children who are unable to play due to their conditions.

“When you can’t play with a toy because of your own body, you feel broken,” said Abhimanyu Talukdar, secretary-general at Smile Asia. “That’s the heart breaking reality of daily life for many children with cleft conditions – which our patrons now better understand.”

During the evening a humanitarian award was also presented to the First Lady of Cambodia, and guests were encouraged to donate and share Smile Asia’s message.

The campaign was developed through a collaboration between DDB Group Hong Kong and Miami Ad School, giving young creatives an opportunity to make an impact under the guidance of industry mentors.

“This project is proof of the power of creativity to drive real change – especially when young talent is given the right brief and the right cause”, said Alejandro Canciobello, regional executive creative director at DDB Group Hong Kong.

Bernardo Geoghegan, partner and director at Miami Ad School added, “This initiative shows our students the breadth of opportunity out there, the value of their creativity, and the impact they can make, even as students, on real lives.”

Smile Asia continues to call for support to help more children access surgery.

