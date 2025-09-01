Shift Post Adds Joanna Lewandowska to Edit Roster

Seasoned editor Joanna Lewandowska has joined the ranks at London-based commercial and film edit company, Shift Post.

Joanna began in the world of television and entertainment, assisting on beloved shows like ‘Gogglebox’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘The X Factor’, and ‘The Graham Norton Show’. Entering the world of advertising, she was promoted to editor at Cut+Run, where she worked alongside leading commercial editors and developed a longstanding collaborative relationship with director Fiona Jane Burgess.

Above: Ffern 'Pink Sky at Night' starring Bill Nighy



Most recently, Joanna worked at OkayStudio, elevating projects with her rhythmical and cinematic edit style. Her extensive portfolio features British Arrows, UKMVA, and Cannes Lions-winning work for global brands such as Kia, Adidas, Apple, Marshall, M&S and Nike, with major creative agencies including Wieden+Kennedy, Anomaly, Uncommon and Ogilvy. Joanna has also been nominated personally for Best Editing at Creative Circle, Ciclope, and British Arrows.​



Joanna comments on her appointment, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Shift. From the moment I walked through the door, Saam [Hodivala] and Kirsty [Oldfield] made me feel instantly at home, and it’s clear just how much passion they pour into everything they do – from championing editors and clients to fostering the next wave of talent. There’s an inspiring energy here, and I can’t wait to collaborate with some of the most talented editors in the industry while hopefully bringing my own perspective to the roster.“



Above: Lindex 'Underwear for Life' (Director's Cut)



​Saam Hodivala, editor and founder at Shift Post, adds, “I’ve been a fan of Jo’s work for years – she has an incredible talent for invoking emotions through her edits. As a dad of two daughters, I’m not ashamed to say that the first time I saw her Lindex spot, I cried like a baby on my morning train!



“I’m so incredibly excited that she decided to join us for the next chapter of her career. As well as being a world-class editor, she is also just the loveliest person who I’m looking forward to working alongside.”



Above: Wolf Alice 'The Sofa'

