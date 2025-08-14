Perpetual Motion is Bringing Trust, Bravery and Soul Back to Commercial Music

Photo by Drew Patrick Miller on Unplash.





It’s an unsavoury truth that in advertising music, safe bets and formulaic scores have become commonplace. That’s why new music and sound studio Perpetual Motion, led by veteran composer Robert Miller, is striking a chord of defiance.



The prolific composer with around 3,000 commercials and 80 film scores to his name has built his career on “ignoring the traditional way” and trusting his instincts. So now, with Perpetual Motion, he’s on a mission to prove that risk-taking, emotional depth and human authenticity aren’t mere artistic ideals, but the commercial secret sauce advertisers have been missing.



Risk Is Worth It



When I ask Robert about the state of ad music, I get a frank diagnosis. “What I’d like to emphasise – something I see waning in our business – is genuine risk-taking and more original thinking in scoring,” he says. Too many brands, he argues, have succumbed to playing it safe. “We’re succumbing to norms because we think that’s the way to survive and sell our music,” he notes of a fearful industry mindset that prizes familiarity over creativity.



Perpetual Motion was born as a direct answer to that trend. As an artist-owned, artist-driven music company bringing together established composers and emerging talent, it is built on the belief that bold, inspired music can elevate storytelling – and that clients will reward bravery when it pays off.



Robert has the receipts to back it up. He recalls a Mercedes brief that simply asked, “Difficult is worth it. What does that mean to you?” with no other musical direction. His response was an “absolutely blistering, virtuosic violin solo” in the spirit of Paganini – hardly the typical glossy car-ad soundtrack. “It was technically difficult, and I just took the risk,” he says. “Everyone agreed to go for it – no questioning, no revisions.” The commercial is still talked about in industry circles, proving that audiences and clients notice when a score dares to be different.



He offers another example: a KPMG spot for which he composed a one-minute “twelve-tone concerto for orchestra – impossibly difficult, virtuosic writing” to sonically depict the frenzy of wires and technology. “People told me, ‘No way, Robert, you’ll never sell it,’” he laughs. But the risky, atonal piece “sailed through” approval. Colleagues rang him up to ask, “How the hell did you get away with this?” But for Robert, the takeaway is quite simple. “Most of the biggest risks I’ve taken have carried the biggest rewards, certainly artistically, and often for the client as well.” At a time when many creatives are feeling pressure to conform or tone things down, Perpetual Motion intends to be a haven for those willing to push boundaries in pursuit of truly memorable music and work.



The Trust Factor



Robert is the first to admit that not every wild idea will win the day – “You don’t win every time, that’s life,” he shrugs. The difference between a daring idea that soars and one that stalls often comes down to trust. “Fear has brought too much overthinking into the process,” he says, observing how endless demos and market tests can water down bold creative sparks. “Many of the most awarded spots I’ve done over the years came to me without a brief at all… Just: write it to the best of your ability.” Trust, in his experience, has often led to work that strikes gold.



But building that trust, Robert argues, is as much the composer’s job as it is the client’s. “I have a big part to play – and so does every composer who works for me,” he says when asked about creating a comfort zone for clients. His approach is straightforward -- project confidence, listen intently, and make collaborators feel safe to speak their minds. “People need to feel they can say anything to me without filtering themselves. That builds confidence,” he explains. And if a client isn’t vibing with a piece, Robert rolls up his sleeves without ego: “Sometimes I think I’ve done something great and they just can’t get on board. That’s when I create another version.”



He laments that the industry’s shift toward “three companies, 15 demos each… 50 options” has eroded the high-level collaboration that yields the best work. “If there’s a pile of alternatives behind me, they might just grab the easiest option,” he says. But when a project is a direct partnership instead, “even though I’m writing all the notes, the relationship and the outcome are something we own together.” It is this feeling of shared ownership, born of trust, that creates the freedom to take creative leaps – and ultimately leads to music that makes people feel.



After all, as Robert and his clients know, an ad that truly moves people is far more valuable than one that merely avoids offending them. “The process [too often] gets boiled down to getting 20 people to agree enough that they don’t hate something, rather than going for the most daring, emotional or passionate option,” he says. “That produces acceptable results – but not great ones.”



Humanity in the Age of AI



It’s impossible to talk about the future of music – commercial or otherwise – without addressing the algorithmic elephant in the room that is AI-generated music. Robert’s stance on this is unswerving. “I applaud the ingenuity of humanity in creating fascinating AI programmes… But as a creator and an artist, AI isn’t in harmony with the human spirit,” he says. “A computer will never have that intangible motivation to write something.” Robert believes that music without soul isn’t music that moves us.



He acknowledges AI can be a handy tool for grunt work (one colleague quipped that AI would be great for automating tedious cue-sheet paperwork). But when it comes to the act of composition, Robert firmly believes creativity must remain a human endeavour. “I’ve got a heart and a soul, and that’s what I want to nourish to make music,” he says. “If we lean too heavily on AI for creative work, 20, 30, or 40 years from now our creative brains will atrophy – and humanity will lose something vital.”



He even witnessed this principle in action while scoring a recent documentary. The film’s rough cut featured an AI-generated narrator, mimicking a gentle Australian accent. At first it sounded passable, even pleasant. But “after 10 minutes, the lack of humanity started to get under our skin,” Robert recalls. By the end, everyone agreed the robotic voice had to go. A human narrator would re-record the part, restoring the emotional gravitas that the AI simply couldn’t provide.



The anecdote encapsulates Perpetual Motion’s ethos that technology may evolve, but authentic human feeling is irreplaceable in music. Nowadays it can be tempting to offer quick-fix AI music options, but Robert isn’t budging. “Music – in my romantic view – comes out of thin air, out of some mysterious place, and is captured by individuals with uncommon talent,” he wrote in an earlier LBB essay.



At Perpetual Motion, that almost mystical human spark is the whole point.



Brave New Talent



After decades at the forefront of both commercial and film composition, Robert is embracing a new role of mentor and champion for the next generation. “When you have a composer owning and running a company, there’s a certain directness to the vision,” he says of Perpetual Motion’s artist-led approach. But it’s not a one-man show.



Robert is deliberately blending his veteran experience with fresh voices. Among the high-level talent under the Perpetual Motion banner are singer-songwriter Becca Stevens (whom Robert calls “a generational talent”), Latin-influenced guitarist Bernie Williams, rising composer Carolyn “Caro” Miller (now making waves with her first EP), award-nominated songwriter and producer Ethan Johnson, and renowned sound designer Brian Langman.



It’s a team handpicked to embody both skill and fearlessness. “Everyone I’ve mentioned has that bravery, and I encourage it,” he says. “If the music isn’t lighting up the film or achieving the communicative goal of the score, that’s a different issue. But if it’s right and it works – bingo, go for it.”



Robert’s mentorship philosophy extends the wisdom passed down from his own heroes. His most influential mentor, the legendary Aaron Copland, once advised him to seek “the air of inevitability” in every composition – the sense that every note belongs, and nothing is wasted.



That ideal still guides Robert’s work, and he’s now instilling it in his protégés. “If you want to take a risk, take it, full on, without looking over your shoulder,” he urges young composers. For him, mentoring isn’t micromanaging chord changes; it is giving talented people the confidence to be as bold and individual as they can be.



As Perpetual Motion opens its doors, Robert is palpably excited to “steer the ship” once again. But when I ask him how he’ll measure the company’s success in a year’s time, and his answer isn’t about awards or profits. “I want everyone in my company to be doing interesting work – not just me,” he says.



The studio’s early slate suggests plenty of that to go around. Robert is currently in the thick of scoring “The Yankees Win”, a sprawling eight-part documentary series on the New York Yankees directed by his long-time collaborator Jonathan Hock and executive produced by J.J. Abrams. He has just completed “Encounters in the Milky Way”, a breathtaking Hayden Planetarium space show narrated by Pedro Pascal. Up ahead is “The $6 Billion Man”, Eugene Jarecki’s Julian Assange documentary that scooped top honours for documentary at Cannes – with Robert’s score earning its share of acclaim.



These projects, alongside a clutch of upcoming films and even a crypto documentary (“Unbanked”), reflect a composer still very much in demand beyond the advertising world – and eager to bring those cinematic sensibilities back into ads.



Ultimately, trust is the through-line that connects all of Perpetual Motion’s ambitions. It’s the trust Robert builds with clients that allows him to venture into uncharted musical territory. It’s the trust he places in his handpicked team, empowering them to compose with courage.



And it’s the listener’s trust – that ineffable feeling when you hear music with a human heartbeat – that Perpetual Motion aims to earn anew.

Sometimes it can feel like we’re playing that same old tired tune, but Robert is betting that a little bravery and soul can get the whole show moving again, perpetually.

