EE Brings Immersive Experience Stores to Sheffield and Merry Hill

EE has launched two immersive experience stores, one in Sheffield on August 7th and one in Merry Hill on August 14th, as part of its cutting-edge retail experience concept, created in partnership with Dalziel & Pow.

Bringing the future face of retail to British towns and cities, the two new openings join stores in Nottingham and Westfield, London, and serve as hubs for the local community to work, learn, play, and purchase the latest technology.

The experiential stores form part of EE’s new strategy that aims to reinvent the role of retail in the telco industry, by ensuring innovation, personal experience and community are front-and-centre. The Experience Stores were delivered within EE’s £3 million investment into brick-and-mortar concept stores this year, continuing the brand’s mission to bring experiential retail to the British High Street, empowering customers with the best connectivity and technology solutions.

Richard Bennett, creative director, Dalziel & Pow said, “The EE Experience enables customers to discover and spend time with the latest tech advances at work, home, play and within their communities, and to immerse themselves in a retail destination like no other. The first store in Westfield, London delivered a 120% increase in footfall and we’re predicting that tech-savvy visitors in Sheffield and Merry Hill will be equally enthused.”

The stores in Sheffield and Merry Hill have been curated to demonstrate how technology and creativity enhance everyday life, featuring Experience Zones themed around four key areas: Game, Work, Learn, and Home. The Gaming Zone provides access to the latest games, racing simulators, and virtual reality experiences, while the Welcome Zone is a dynamic shopfront showcasing state-of-the-art tech, events and in-store offers.

Customers find a community hub in the Base Camp, offering advice from EE’s team, as well as spaces to browse tech and relax with complimentary refreshments. For those that want to try before they buy, the Tech Live zone enables visitors to access and test out new devices, products and collaborations, with EE tech experts on hand giving personalised recommendations.