Drummond Central’s School of DC Helps Regional Talent Take First Steps into AdLand

Now in its eighth run, School of DC offers hands-on, real-world experience to people in the North East who are curious, passionate and ready to explore a career in the creative industries – helping them take their first steps. Over the course of the programme, participants immerse themselves in agency life: tackling a live client brief, concepting campaign ideas, joining shadowing sessions and creative reviews, and getting to grips with copywriting, strategic planning and art direction – all while earning the real living wage. It’s an unfiltered look at how a modern agency runs – and what it takes to be part of one.

Founded in 2018, the programme was born out of frustration with the lack of meaningful, accessible opportunities for people in the region to experience the ad industry. Since its launch, the agency has welcomed over 40 participants through its doors, and while School of DC isn’t intended as a recruitment scheme, multiple hires have been made from it.

Dan Appleby, managing director at Drummond Central, said, “There’s so much creative talent up here – it just hasn’t always been given a way in. It’s harder than ever for young people to get into our industry. And we don’t want people to think that they have to leave the north to get opportunities and experiences to start their careers.

We created School of DC because we felt a responsibility to do something about that. No unpaid internships, no expectation to have a degree or polished portfolio. Just proper experience, proper exposure, and proper pay. We’d love to see more agencies doing the same.”

The programme is aimed at anyone curious about the industry – from college students and university grads to career-switchers and self-taught creatives – School of DC is deliberately barrier-free. No CV required. No previous experience needed.

With many internships reserved for those with degrees, connections or the financial means to live in London, socioeconomic diversity is one of the industry’s biggest blind spots and continues to shape who gets in – and who doesn’t.

One 2025 School of DC graduate, said, “Students from Newcastle in particular are very limited with their possibilities for work experience without having to relocate, which many cannot afford. I personally have struggled with this, so Drummond Central providing me with this opportunity has been very helpful and I am extremely grateful. I now know that I would love to work within a creative agency, having discovered a passion for planning.”

Drummond Central, known for its work with Greggs, bet365, Dreams, and Fentimans, is calling for more regional agencies to take responsibility for opening up access.