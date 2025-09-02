A Cruise for the Cursed: Bearded Kitten Transforms the Thames for Netflix’s Wednesday

When Netflix dropped the first part of Wednesday Season Two in August, fans around the world were pulled back into the gloomy world of the Addams Family’s most iconic outcast. Now, as the second batch of episodes lands tomorrow, we’re still haunted by the fan activation that set the tone for the season: the Outcastaway Cruise.



For one day only, London’s Dixie Queen morphed into a floating holiday from hell. A Wednesday Addams summer escape designed by experiential agency Bearded Kitten, with the full fit-out handled by their in-house fabrication partner, Bearded Kitten Studios. Across four doomed sailings, 2,000 fans boarded the Outcastaway Cruise, dripping with gothic glamour, deadpan decadence, and cursed encounters.

Passengers were (un)welcomed by a crew of sinister sailors before meeting the Captain and her equally joyless First Mate. From there, the voyage unravelled into a series of bizarre and brilliantly bleak experiences. Upstairs, a twisted tango, an escapologist, and ghost pianos unsettled the crowd, while roaming tattooists, the Tides & Talons nail shackles, and “London’s saddest caricaturist” ensured no one left with a smile.



Down below, the Crypt Creamery served ice cream reimagined through Wednesday’s lens, with flavours such as Chill of the Damned and Sundae Mourning delivered by a grim-faced crew. The day inverted every idea of a summer cruise, and smiling was strictly forbidden.

The hero moment came as the Outcastaway approached Tower Bridge. Guests were summoned to the no-sun, no-fun decks and commanded the bridge to rise using their telekinetic powers, creating one of the most dramatic sights the city has seen this summer.



Bearded Kitten Studios oversaw the complete transformation of the Dixie Queen. The team built and installed bespoke set pieces, eerie signage, decadent lounges, and the Crypt Creamery parlour. Pianos were airlifted to the upper deck, and a giant Netflix logo was engineered to crown the vessel. Together, the build and live teams created an immersive world true to Wednesday’s gothic wit and deadpan spirit.

Now, as fans dive back into the second batch of Season 2 episodes, the Outcastaway Cruise stands as a reminder that Wednesday doesn’t just belong on screen, but the real world too.



Regret nothing. Except boarding.

