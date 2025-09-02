Admiral Insurance Tells the Tale of Admiral and Alfie

The latest commercial for Admiral Insurance, 'Lost and Hound', wistfully brought to life by director Steve Small of Studio AKA, tells the story of how Admiral and her trusty four-legged sidekick, Alfie, first met.



While out on a countryside drive with her mum and dad, the young Admiral loses her hat, which blows away and lands by the roadside. There it’s discovered by a curious pup (Alfie!) who watches the car vanish over the hill and immediately springs into action.



Vaulting over a dry stone wall, Alfie embarks on an epic quest through all weathers, selflessly helping others along the way. His journey climaxes as he leaps from a cliff edge, using the young Admiral’s hat as a parachute (with a little helicopter-tail assistance for balance) to land in Admouth Park, where he returns the hat to its grateful owner.

Alfie carefully places the hat back on the young Admiral’s head, and, racing forward through the years, we see the adult Admiral return the gesture, officially welcoming Alfie into the Admiral team.

Steve Small and the Studio AKA 3D team seized this opportunity to expand the Admiral world and craft a charming backstory, balancing drama, silliness, and warmth with atmospheric special effects and a signature stylistic twist, ensuring the Admiral brand and its younger-looking characters feel both fresh and familiar.



As an amusing extra, don’t miss the 10-second spin-off, 'Cyclist' - a follow-up to the fleeting rider glimpsed at the end of the 30-second spot. Arriving home, he frantically pats down his many pockets only to realise he has, of course, lost his keys.



One more thing – keep your eyes peeled for a cheeky homage to Jaws!

