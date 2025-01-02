Who are Coolr?

We’re an independent social media agency and team of creatives, social experts, content publishers and change makers.

Completely wired into popular culture, our work connects brands with their audiences at scale. With clients such as Burger King, Lidl, Deliveroo and Samsung (to name drop a few) our aim is to be the biggest social agency in the world.

With 70% growth last year the agency is growing at a rapid rate but we’re only just getting started… In 2025 we have ambitious plans for our agency and to truly become the stand-out social agency in the UK, the US and beyond.

We have a strong platform for growth and have made great strides forward – now we really want to take things to the next level.

About the role:

We’re looking for a Part-Time PR Manager (3 days a week) to help amplify Coolr’s voice across the industry, secure standout media coverage, and elevate our presence on key platforms, panels, and award stages. This is a brilliant opportunity to take ownership of PR at one of the UK’s fastest-growing social agencies, shaping how we’re seen and heard in the world of marketing and beyond.





The job💻

Drive Coolr’s PR coverage across all work and people-related news stories

Write and distribute press releases, opinion pieces, and award entries

Secure thought leadership placements and position Coolr spokespeople at panels, events, and in industry conversations

Build and manage strong, ongoing relationships with journalists and key trade outlets

Oversee and curate agency content (including LBB and trade media)

Lead our awards strategy, from writing and submitting entries to tracking shortlists and wins





What we are looking for👀

Proven experience in PR or communications (agency or in-house, ideally within creative, digital, or tech sectors)

Strong media relationships with journalists across marketing, creative, and trade press

Excellent copywriting skills with a flair for creating press releases, thought leadership articles, and compelling stories

Organised, proactive, and confident managing multiple stakeholders across the business

An eye for what’s newsworthy and how to position a brand in the spotlight

A self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced, creative environment





A Coolr Offer

We appreciate all the hard work that our teams deliver every day so here are some of the benefits and perk you get whilst working at Coolr.

💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.

🏢 Hybrid working. We work 3 days in the office and 2 from home

🌴 25 days annual leave

🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere

🎉 Birthday Day off – an extra day to celebrate your big day

💆 Wellbeing Day off – another extra day with a £50 voucher to spend on anything you want to support your wellbeing!

🍪 Free breakfast, snacks and drinks in the office.

➕ Private Healthcare cover, Cycle to work scheme, Tech scheme + more

♣ Coolr weekly socials. We get together every week to connect as a team, we also have a Book Club, Social Club & more to come.

🐾 Dog friendly office





Coolr Culture:

We are one team. Regardless of what you work on at the agency, we will help and support each other on everything. The goal is to turn our clients into rockstars by creating ground-breaking, award-winning and impactful campaigns for them. The team culture is to push out of our comfort zones to strive for excellence whilst allowing everyone to embrace their true selves and tap into their potential.

Coolr DE&I🌎

Our approach to DE&I at Coolr is simple: create a safe and inclusive environment for people to be authentically themselves. By embracing this culture, it gives space to people to be more creative, innovative, and successful which will drive us in our mission of becoming the world’s best social media agency. Whilst we are proud of our current position and the work we do to support a thriving and diverse workplace, we always know we can do more to not only create change here at Coolr, but in our industry as a whole.