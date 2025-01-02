About the job:



We’re OOB 👋



A social-first creative powerhouse.



Big ideas. Bold moves. Social that sticks.





Independent, culturally embedded and built for what’s next, we create trends, turn heads and deliver scroll stopping work that drives real results.





We’re looking for a brilliant Account Manager to join our fast growing team. This is a full-time, permanent role, based three days a week at our leafy Richmond studio, with Mondays and Fridays WFH.





💡 About You



You’re a natural organiser with a head for detail and a heart for people.

You thrive on clarity, momentum and making things happen.





With 3-4 years of agency experience under your belt, you know how to manage clients with confidence and care.





You’re calm under pressure, great with timelines and even better with people.

Tools like Trello? Basically muscle memory.





🌟 The Role



Reporting to the Client Services Manager and OOB founders, you’ll be a key player in day to day client management, keeping projects on track and delivering work that’s on brief, on brand and on time.

You’ll work closely with our creative and social teams to exceed expectations and build long term client love.





You’ll be:



Running the day to day on client accounts across multiple sectors

Acting as the key liaison between clients and internal teams

Scheduling timelines, managing feedback loops and keeping everything moving

Joining client calls, writing clear, actionable recaps and ensuring things are actioned

Supporting on new business calls, pitches and proposals

Helping shape scopes, timelines and budgets

Spotting opportunities to streamline workflows or improve delivery

Flagging wins or issues early to ensure we’re always one step ahead





👀 What We’re Looking For



3-4 years experience in an agency account management role (social-first agency preferred)

A super organised self-starter with a proactive mindset

Confident in client comms and building lasting relationships

Comfortable managing multiple projects and priorities

Fluent in Trello (or similar tools like Notion, Monday, or Asana)

Skilled in workflow management and project optimisation

A clear, confident communicator (written and verbal)

Calm, collaborative, solutions focused

A team player who thrives in a creative environment





🥰 Perks & Benefits



Competitive salary: £30,000 - £35,000 DOE 💪

Great pension contributions ✅

28 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays) plus two weeks off over Christmas/New Year 🎄

Hybrid working (WFH Mondays & Fridays) 🏡

4pm Friday finishes, all year round 🎉

Dog friendly office 🐕

Great coffee, tea and snacks on demand ☕

Regular team meals and socials ✨





🤝 Why OOB?



We’re building a space where people can be their best selves and do their best work, with freedom, trust and creativity at the core. We invest in our people’s growth because when you succeed, we all do.





Above all, we value kindness, inclusivity and equality. Everyone is welcome here. You can read our full DE&I policy on our website.





Sound like a good fit?







We’d love to hear from you!



📧 hello@ourownbrand.co

