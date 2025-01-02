Freelance Social Creative

Who are Coolr?

We’re an independent social media agency and team of creatives, social experts, content publishers and change makers.

Completely wired into popular culture, our work connects brands with their audiences at scale. With clients such as Burger King, Lidl, Deliveroo and Samsung (to name drop a few) our aim is to be the biggest social agency in the world.

With 70% growth last year the agency is growing at a rapid rate but we’re only just getting started… In 2025 we have ambitious plans for our agency and to truly become the stand-out social agency in the UK, the US and beyond.

We have a strong platform for growth and have made great strides forward – now we really want to take things to the next level.

About the role:

Due to growth on an exciting account, we’re looking for a freelance creative to join us ASAP. This role is 3 days per week for 8–12 weeks, with the potential to extend.

We want someone who truly lives and breathes digital culture, the kind of person who knows why a meme lands on dev Twitter but falls flat on r/ProgrammerHumor, and understands that the smartest campaigns for technical audiences aren’t made to be relatable to everyone.

In this role, you’ll be developing ideas for a leading tech/coding client, creating work that speaks directly to developers by tapping into internet culture. where inside jokes spark viral moments and niche references build genuine community.





What we are looking for👀



Experience working with gaming, tech, or digital-first brands—whether at an agency or through projects you’ve built yourself.

A track record of creating content that resonates in real communities (e.g. indie games, online forums, technical subreddits)

An understanding of how different online communities communicate and creating content that feels natural to them.

Experience running social channels, creating campaigns, or testing content that resonated with tough-to-impress audiences.

Familiarity with influencer or community partnerships that went beyond follower counts and tapped into actual credibility and trust.

A sharp feel for internet culture: from the unspoken rules of Discord servers to the rhythm of Reddit threads.

Coolr Culture:

We are one team. Regardless of what you work on at the agency, we will help and support each other on everything. The goal is to turn our clients into rockstars by creating ground-breaking, award-winning and impactful campaigns for them. The team culture is to push out of our comfort zones to strive for excellence whilst allowing everyone to embrace their true selves and tap into their potential.

Coolr DE&I🌎

Our approach to DE&I at Coolr is simple: create a safe and inclusive environment for people to be authentically themselves. By embracing this culture, it gives space to people to be more creative, innovative, and successful which will drive us in our mission of becoming the world’s best social media agency. Whilst we are proud of our current position and the work we do to support a thriving and diverse workplace, we always know we can do more to not only create change here at Coolr, but in our industry as a whole.