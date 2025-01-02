Freelance Line Producers – Join the ZIET Crew



ZIET Production (Casablanca, Morocco) is expanding its network of freelance Line Producers to strengthen our international advertising productions.



🎬 Who we are



ZIET is a high-end production company based in Casablanca.

We produce TV commercials, branded films and creative content for premium international clients.

We combine precise production discipline with an inspiring, fluid energy on set.



✨ What we do



TVCs and branded films with high craft standards.

Complex international shoots with global agencies and brands.

Blending storytelling, artistry and production excellence.

Managing ambitious shoots across Morocco’s unique locations



🚀 Your role as Line Producer



As a ZIET Line Producer, you are the bridge between creativity and execution.

Lead prep & shoots alongside our Head of Production.

Manage crew, logistics, budget, and client interface.

Anticipate challenges and keep projects running on time & on budget.

Safeguard craft quality, client comfort and crew energy.

Represent ZIET’s values: clarity, rigor, and creative audacity.



✅ What we expect



Solid experience in TVCs / commercial shoots.

Track record in working with international clients & agencies.

Fluent French & English (Arabic is a plus).

Strong balance between creative sensibility & operational discipline.

A team player who thrives in high-pressure, high-energy shoots.



📌 Contract



Freelance / per project

Projects mainly in Morocco (Casablanca + on location), with international extensions possible.

Long-term collaboration possible for the right candidates.



📩 How to apply



Send your CV + reel + references to: prod@zietprod.com

Subject: “Freelance Line Producer – [Your Name]”



⚡️ Join ZIET Production.

Work on world-class commercials, collaborate with bold creatives, and help us raise the standard of production in Morocco and beyond.

