senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
JOBS
Commercial Production
Freelance Line Producers
Group745
Casablanca, Morocco
Loading...
Casablanca, Morocco
23/11/2025
Group745
Share

Freelance Line Producers – Join the ZIET Crew

ZIET Production (Casablanca, Morocco) is expanding its network of freelance Line Producers to strengthen our international advertising productions.

🎬 Who we are

ZIET is a high-end production company based in Casablanca.
We produce TV commercials, branded films and creative content for premium international clients.
We combine precise production discipline with an inspiring, fluid energy on set.

✨ What we do

TVCs and branded films with high craft standards.
Complex international shoots with global agencies and brands.
Blending storytelling, artistry and production excellence.
Managing ambitious shoots across Morocco’s unique locations

🚀 Your role as Line Producer

As a ZIET Line Producer, you are the bridge between creativity and execution.
Lead prep & shoots alongside our Head of Production.
Manage crew, logistics, budget, and client interface.
Anticipate challenges and keep projects running on time & on budget.
Safeguard craft quality, client comfort and crew energy.
Represent ZIET’s values: clarity, rigor, and creative audacity.

✅ What we expect

Solid experience in TVCs / commercial shoots.
Track record in working with international clients & agencies.
Fluent French & English (Arabic is a plus).
Strong balance between creative sensibility & operational discipline.
A team player who thrives in high-pressure, high-energy shoots.

📌 Contract

Freelance / per project
Projects mainly in Morocco (Casablanca + on location), with international extensions possible.
Long-term collaboration possible for the right candidates.

📩 How to apply

Send your CV + reel + references to: prod@zietprod.com
Subject: “Freelance Line Producer – [Your Name]”

⚡️ Join ZIET Production.
Work on world-class commercials, collaborate with bold creatives, and help us raise the standard of production in Morocco and beyond.

Job info
Websitehttps://zietprod.com/
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypeFreelance
Skills
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1