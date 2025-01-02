About Us :

MAKE is a creative studio with a big passion for short stories. Stories that punch above their length and live rent free in your head.



Every frame gets obsessed over. Every second has a job to do.

Because short isn’t easy, it’s surgical.



There’s no fluff. Just tight, expressive work that knows what it’s saying and says it with style.





Job Description :

MAKE is seeking a Videographer with audiovisual chops to join our Minneapolis studio.



This is a hands-on role for someone who can capture footage and, more importantly, craft it into sharp, compelling edits. From branded content to behind-the-scenes reels, social shorts, polished ad campaigns, or just filming us goobers around the studio, at events, and at expos, you’ll work closely with our team leads, producers, and artists to bring projects to life through camera and cut, with editing and audio as your superpowers.



You need to be storyteller at heart, energized by shaping footage into narratives that feel energetic, resonant, and alive. It's a unique role, where you will work on commercials, as we as a wide range of internal content projects we're launching at MAKE.



At MAKE, we’re all creative generalists and we like it that way. If you’re into seeing how the sausage gets made (and making it yourself), you’ll fit right in.





Responsibilities :

• Capture high-quality footage across a range of productions (studio shoots, on-location, interviews, b-roll, behind-the-scenes).

• Edit a wide variety of projects, from in-house reels and social content to commercial campaigns and original animation pieces.

• Shape narrative flow and pacing, enhancing story arcs through rhythm, timing, and transitions.

• Work with directors, team leads, and producers to interpret the creative vision and elevate it in the edit.

• Collaborate with animators and designers to refine timing, audio, and visual storytelling.

• Provide quick turnarounds while maintaining craft and creative energy.

• Incorporate music, sound design, VO, and graphics into a polished final cut.

• Organize footage, manage project files, and maintain efficient workflows.

• Stay current with editing trends, tools, and visual storytelling techniques.



Qualifications :

• 5+ years of professional editing/videography experience (agency, studio, or production environment).

• Flexible editor able to adapt styles: polished and minimal, gritty and stylized, or playful and fun.

• Mastery of Adobe Premiere Pro and working knowledge of After Effects.

• Experience editing animation, motion graphics, or mixed media is a big plus.

• Keen understanding of narrative flow, visual rhythm, and sound design.

• Strong sense of timing, mood, and emotional beats in short-form storytelling.

• Excellent communication skills and collaborative spirit.

• Strong attention to detail, file organization, and workflow management.

• Bonus: experience with color correction, sound mix, or basic compositing.



Additional Info :

• Legal to work in the US.

• The position is full time, in studio, in Minneapolis, MN.

