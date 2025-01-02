Who are Coolr?

We’re an independent social media agency and team of creatives, social experts, content publishers and change makers.

Completely wired into popular culture, our work connects brands with their audiences at scale. With clients such as Burger King, Lidl, Deliveroo and Samsung (to name drop a few) our aim is to be the biggest social agency in the world.

With 70% growth last year the agency is growing at a rapid rate but we’re only just getting started… In 2025 we have ambitious plans for our agency and to truly become the stand-out social agency in the UK, the US and beyond.

We have a strong platform for growth and have made great strides forward – now we really want to take things to the next level.





About the role:

Due to some exciting business growth we are seeking a Senior Strategist to join our Strategy department. In this role you will need to have a detailed understanding of social media behaviours, platforms and tools, and to be aware of the latest developments in social media strategy in order to create and implement the social Strategy for our key clients.





The job💻

Responsible for developing the social strategy for assigned key clients across the business that will drive brand awareness and increase engagement.

Translating overarching strategic comms plan and objectives into effective, social media marketing strategies, campaigns and plans that will drive social impact.

Working closely with departments across the agency to develop and create the best work and ensure we are supporting the needs and goals of the client.

Proactively bringing recommendations and ideas to agency partners, client leads and relevant departments.

Analyse social media metrics and generate reporting to measure the effectiveness of campaigns and ensure strategic recommendations are data driven

Collaborate with the team to align social media efforts with broader strategies and campaigns.





What we are looking for👀

An experienced social strategist with a proven record in creative agencies, partnering directly with brands to craft and deliver impactful, results-driven campaigns.

Solid understanding of social media platforms, analytics and tools.

Good handle on best practices, tuned in to social culture, and a clear take on where the industry’s going.

Demonstrated experience in developing social media strategies and implementing successful social media campaigns.

Able to be part of a team with a positive and supportive approach.

Able to handle multiple clients and prioritise your time and internal resource based on requirement.

Confident using Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and familiar with social analytics tools and software.

FMCG experience is beneficial





A Coolr Offer

We appreciate all the hard work that our teams deliver every day so here are some of the benefits and perk you get whilst working at Coolr.

💰 A benchmarked salary reflective of your experience and in line with our salary bandings.

🏢 Hybrid working. We work 3 days in the office and 2 from home

🌴 25 days annual leave

🌎 Two weeks work from anywhere

🎉 Birthday Day off – an extra day to celebrate your big day

💆 Wellbeing Day off – another extra day with a £50 voucher to spend on anything you want to support your wellbeing!

🍪 Free breakfast, snacks and drinks in the office.

➕ Private Healthcare cover, Cycle to work scheme, Tech scheme + more

♣ Coolr weekly socials. We get together every week to connect as a team, we also have a Book Club, Social Club & more to come.





Coolr Culture:

We are one team. Regardless of what you work on at the agency, we will help and support each other on everything. The goal is to turn our clients into rockstars by creating ground-breaking, award-winning and impactful campaigns for them. The team culture is to push out of our comfort zones to strive for excellence whilst allowing everyone to embrace their true selves and tap into their potential.





Coolr DE&I🌎

Our approach to DE&I at Coolr is simple: create a safe and inclusive environment for people to be authentically themselves. By embracing this culture, it gives space to people to be more creative, innovative, and successful which will drive us in our mission of becoming the world’s best social media agency. Whilst we are proud of our current position and the work we do to support a thriving and diverse workplace, we always know we can do more to not only create change here at Coolr, but in our industry as a whole.