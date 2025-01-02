Freelance Creative Writers

The Person We Are Looking For

We are currently expanding our roster of audio copywriter freelancers to support our UK, US, Canadian and French teams. We welcome applicants from a Hispanic background.

Applicants must have a minimum of 2 years of experience writing audio ad campaigns for radio and digital audio platforms.

Please apply in the first instance with a CV and answer a few short questions on this form.

Working Hours/ Requirements

This role is fully remote with ad hoc days to be worked as and when agreed.

Our rates are: