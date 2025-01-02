senckađ
Freelance Creative Writers
Group745
Music and Sound
London, UK
London, UK
07/09/2025
Group745
The Person We Are Looking For

We are currently expanding our roster of audio copywriter freelancers to support our UK, US, Canadian and French teams. We welcome applicants from a Hispanic background.

Applicants must have a minimum of 2 years of experience writing audio ad campaigns for radio and digital audio platforms.

Please apply in the first instance with a CV and answer a few short questions on this form.

Working Hours/ Requirements  

This role is fully remote with ad hoc days to be worked as and when agreed.
Our rates are:

  • UK £250 PER DAY
  • US $350 
  • Canada $460 (CAD)
  • France €290
Job info
Websitehttps://foreveraudio.com/careers/freelance-creative-copywriters
Salary (annual)NA
Contract TypeFreelance
Skills
At least 2 years experience writing audio ad campaigns
v2.25.1