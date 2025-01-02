senckađ
Freelance Mid-Level Strategist
Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
31/08/2025
We are Catapult, a Global Experience Agency. We’ve been delivering big ideas and big ambitions for over 20 years, pushing the boundaries for audiences and maximising the potential of every experience for clients. We specialise in human-centred strategy, connected creativity and complex production at scale. We create new ways for brands to connect in culture, in communities and in person.. Working across cultural lines, from artistic and environmental to popular and political, our business is to make brands human.

Through imagination, invention and accuracy we’ve earned the trust of governments, global brands and organisations shaping the world.  Some of these include The Global Fund, FIFA, Mastercard, Universal Music, Diageo, United Nations, Wall Street Journal, UEFA and Puma.

As people, we’re all in, with our clients, our audiences and each other. We operate from Dublin, London, New York and LA and work with clients all over the world.


Role Summary:

  • Conduct market research and cultural trend mapping to inform creative decisions.

  • Translate complex brand or business challenges into experience strategies.

  • Write concise and compelling creative briefs to inspire internal teams.

  • Collaborate with creative teams to ideate and refine concepts.

  • Play a key role in new business pitches, including insight development and presentation.

  • Work across a range of sectors, quickly adapting to new industries and audiences.

Websitehttps://thisiscatapult.com
Salary (annual)NA
Contract Type3 Months / 6 Months
Skills
3–5 years of experience in a creative strategy or brand planning role, ideally within an agency environment, Proven ability to develop experience strategies grounded in insight and culture, Strong understanding of brand ecosystems, Exceptional communication and storytelling skills: verbal, written, and visual, Highly collaborative with a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude, Curious, articulate, and culturally attuned, Experience working on integrated campaigns across sectors is a bonus! Comfortable creating mood boards, mockups, and visual decks. Able to build polished presentations (Miro, Google Slides, PowerPoint, Keynote).
