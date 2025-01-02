senckađ
Freelance Mid-Level Graphic Designer
Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
31/08/2025
We are Catapult, a Global Experience Agency. We’ve been delivering big ideas and big ambitions for over 20 years, pushing the boundaries for audiences and maximising the potential of every experience for clients. We specialise in human-centred strategy, connected creativity and complex production at scale. We create new ways for brands to connect in culture, in communities and in person.. Working across cultural lines, from artistic and environmental to popular and political, our business is to make brands human.

Through imagination, invention and accuracy we’ve earned the trust of governments, global brands and organisations shaping the world.  Some of these include The Global Fund, FIFA, Mastercard, Universal Music, Diageo, United Nations, Wall Street Journal, UEFA and Puma.

As people, we’re all in, with our clients, our audiences and each other. We operate from Dublin, London, New York and LA and work with clients all over the world.


Responsibilities:

  • Originate and visualise creative ideas for new business proposals and client briefs.

  • Collaborate with creative teams to ensure all design work meets world class standards. 

  • Design and deliver all briefs into impressive, multi-platform creative formats for production

  • Ensure all the work is aligned to the highest brand standards and delivers beyond expectations 

  • Lead the graphic and motion design on projects assigned

  • Apply innovative techniques to all work where appropriate.

  • Keep up to date with industry developments.

  • Coordinate all aspects of production for print.

Job info
Websitehttps://thisiscatapult.com
Salary (annual)NA
Contract Type3 Months / 6 Months
Skills
Experienced agency graphic designer, Impressive portfolio displaying concept-to-completion and high levels of graphic design skill, Highly skilled in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign), Skillful expertise in Google slides to create visually stunning presentations, Basic knowledge of motion design and video editing tools is a bonus, Experience with print layout, UI, video- and photography, social media assets, art direction, AI (MidJourney, Dall-E, Adobe Firefly, etc.) is a plus, Excellent attention to creative detail. Have a strong sense of personal responsibility.
