Freelance Senior Event Producer

We are Catapult, a Global Experience Agency. We’ve been delivering big ideas and big ambitions for over 20 years, pushing the boundaries for audiences and maximising the potential of every experience for clients. We specialise in human-centred strategy, connected creativity and complex production at scale. We create new ways for brands to connect in culture, in communities and in person.. Working across cultural lines, from artistic and environmental to popular and political, our business is to make brands human.

As people, we’re all in, with our clients, our audiences and each other. We operate from Dublin, London, New York and LA and work with clients all over the world.

We are seeking an experienced Event Producer to join our team!





Who we are looking for: