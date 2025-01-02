senckađ
Freelance Senior Event Producer
Dublin, Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
31/08/2025
We are Catapult, a Global Experience Agency. We’ve been delivering big ideas and big ambitions for over 20 years, pushing the boundaries for audiences and maximising the potential of every experience for clients. We specialise in human-centred strategy, connected creativity and complex production at scale. We create new ways for brands to connect in culture, in communities and in person.. Working across cultural lines, from artistic and environmental to popular and political, our business is to make brands human.

As people, we’re all in, with our clients, our audiences and each other. We operate from Dublin, London, New York and LA and work with clients all over the world.

We are seeking an experienced Event Producer to join our team!


Who we are looking for:

  • Experience in leading medium to large scale projects from brief through to wrap.

  • Ensure brand consistency and experience design principles across all projects.

  • Own the scoping and manage budgets from start to finish, with regular and timely updates to both clients and finance.

  • Source, secure and contract venues, equipment, facilities and speakers,ensuring all check and inspections are completed in line with Catapult standards and policies - including venue booking, risk assessments, H&S documents, production schedules and reporting.

  • Manage and coordinate all third party partners and additional production partners.

  • Work within Catapult’s operating systems and procedures, ensuring all information and operating requirements are delivered in a timely and detailed manner to ensure the optimum resources are always assigned and planned into your projects.

  • Provide exceptional client communication, ensuring clear, concise and prompt communication throughout project duration.

  • Produce post-event evaluation to inform future events.

Job info
Websitehttps://thisiscatapult.com
Salary (annual)NA
Contract Type3 Months / 6 Months
Skills
-5+ year’s experience in experience design and event production, Experience in running medium to large-scale brand experiences and conferencing, Excellent technical knowledge, Production management experience - Crew, Production, Budget Ownership and Mgt, strong creative sensibilities, Excellent relationship skills, Team player & all in, Driver’s license and preferably with own car.
