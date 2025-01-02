Job info

Salary (annual) NA

Contract Type Permanent

Skills

The Role We are looking for enthusiastic and reliable Runner to join our team. This is a fantastic entry-level opportunity for anyone looking to start a career in post-production. As a Runner, you’ll ensure the smooth day-to-day running of the studio while gaining insight into all aspects of the post-production process. Key Responsibilities * Support production, operations, and creative teams with studio logistics * Maintain client-facing areas to a high standard, keeping spaces clean and welcoming * Provide hospitality for clients and visitors (drinks, lunches, deliveries, etc.) * Assist with errands, drive collections/drop-offs, and studio organisation * Help prepare sessions with relevant project materials (drives, documents, etc.) * Set up meeting rooms and screening areas for internal and client use * Get involved in behind-the-scenes support for shoots, events, and production tasks * Learn on the job, with opportunities to shadow and grow into creative or production roles What We're Looking For * A positive, proactive attitude and strong work ethic * A passion for film, advertising, post-production, or media * Excellent communication and time management skills * Ability to multitask and stay calm under pressure * Flexibility and willingness to help with a wide range of tasks * No prior experience needed, just a genuine desire to learn